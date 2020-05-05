Chris Cuomo's Son Mario Has Recovered From Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo's son, Mario, has recovered from the coronavirus.

The CNN journalist's wife, Cristina Cuomo, shared the good news on her Instagram on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Mario tested positive for COVID-19.

"💛 All you need is 💙," Cristina wrote alongside a photo of 14-year-old Mario with his sisters, 17-year-old Bella and 10-year-old Carolina. "Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe 😷 and I am so grateful for the the silver lining--more family time, to have antibodies 🌡 and be able to donate."

Cristina also recently recovered from the coronavirus. Though Chris had quarantined himself in the family's basement after he was diagnosed with the disease in March, Cristina and Mario contracted the virus last month.

"The virus worked through the family," Chris explained on Cuomo Prime Time on April 22, while speaking with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus."

"It's working it's way through, but they're doing fine," Chris added. "Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state."

In an interview with ET last month, Cristina opened up about how her family was doing amid quarantine. Watch below.