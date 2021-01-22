Chloe Bailey Does the #BussItChallenge and Fans Are Going Crazy Over It -- Watch

Chloe Bailey dropped it low and rocked her sexiest outfit for the #BussItChallenge!

The 22-year-old Chloe x Halle singer tried her hand at the viral craze that originated from Erica Banks' hit "Buss It." In the challenge, people are first seen in their loungewear, makeup-free and relaxing, before they get all dolled up and twerk it out.

Chloe took on the challenge in a black Versace robe with her hair in a shower cap. The video then transitioned to her in a slinky black two-piece set with hip-high slit, heels, and her hair and makeup all done up.

"Better late than never 😂 #bussitchallange," she captioned the clip.

Fans instantly took to Twitter to applaud her for her contribution.

Chloe flexed on us before the beat even dropped with that Versace robe. pic.twitter.com/Ol99l4BbJP — S.B. (@i_bsylvia) January 21, 2021

Chloe Bailey doing the bussit challenge: somebody got a disney contract, not me tho, y’all be easy — Terrance... (@iTerryTommy) January 21, 2021

Ms. Chloe Bailey got the whole TL like pic.twitter.com/P8z2xfXqjv — Exquisite Eats Stan Account (@whereswongo) January 21, 2021

Chloe Bailey did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/21YYCKUs2S — issapanoramic (@kingseb__) January 21, 2021

“Why are you so quiet? What’s on your mind?” pic.twitter.com/cTKXjuYnRR — Nuwaha (@Nuwaha17) January 21, 2021

ET recently caught up with Chloe and sister Halle to talk about their two GRAMMY nominations they received for this year's awards ceremony.

"It means the entire world to my sister and I because we just love creating together and it really just bonds our sisterhood," Chloe said of the nominations. "We're just creating really for fun and for ourselves, and to know that other people appreciate what we create in our living room and in our garage, just by having fun and experimenting, it truly means a lot to us. I can't wait to do that more together and just continue to put out music."

"I'm hoping and praying that we win a GRAMMY this year," she added. "We'll have to see what happens but regardless, I'm really proud of my sister and I'm proud of myself too because we learned how to make the best out of this moment in the whole pandemic. It's scary and it's sad and as heartbreaking as it is, we wanted to sing and bring hope to people and love and light through singing and performing."

They also touched on what fans can expect in the new season of grown-ish and if they'd be singing on the show. Watch the video below to hear what they shared.