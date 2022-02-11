Chloe Bailey and Gunna Fuel Romance Rumors as They Step Out Holding Hands

Chloe Bailey and Gunna aren't doing anything to squash the romance rumors surrounding them. The 23-year-old singer and the 28-year-old rapper were snapped holding hands while shopping in Hollywood, California, on Wednesday night.

Bailey smiled during the outing, turning heads in a strapless top, a cut-out black skirt, long silver gloves and black high-heel boots. Meanwhile, Gunna was also stylish in a light blue leather jacket and jeans while carrying a briefcase.

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted together, fueling romance rumors. After Gunna flirted with Bailey on Instagram, they attended an Atlanta Hawks game in October. They also collaborated on the song "Me & You" off Gunna's latest album, DS4EVER.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

However, during Gunna's appearance on The Breakfast Club last month, he said the two were just "really close friends" and that he wasn't ready to settle down. But he did admit that he wouldn't like it if she started dating someone else.

Last month, Bailey also downplayed the rumors when talking about her and Gunna's song together during an Instagram Live.

"I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling," she said.