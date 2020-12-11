‘Chicago Fire’ Suspends Production For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Chicago Fire has shut down production following positive COVID-19 tests, ET has learned. The news comes just weeks after the show's spin-off, Chicago Med, halted filming due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Several members of the Chicago Fire production team tested positive for the coronavirus as part of the show's regular safety protocol. Filming of season nine has subsequently been paused for 14 days.

ET has learned production was halted out of an abundance of caution, due to the infected crew members interacting with cast and fellow crew members.

Chicago Fire resumed production on Oct. 6, two weeks after Chicago Med.

ET recently spoke to actress Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) about how the pandemic was impacting season nine of Chicago Fire.

"It is interesting with the CFD because it's not like fires take a break just because there's a pandemic," she said. "That doesn't happen. Definitely COVID is throughout our stories, but it's really more like, 'How can we keep doing what we've been doing? How can we still rush into danger and perform these rescues while trying to stay healthy and trying to stay safe?' That's something that the CFD has had to wrestle with all summer, so that's the way it factors in for us."

Killmer also dished on what fans can expect from the ongoing romantic tension between Sylvie and Matt Casey, played by Australian hunk Jesse Spencer.

"Two years is a long time of will they-won't they!" Killmer said. "They definitely take a little bit more risk this season, but [showrunner] Derek Haas loves to stir the pot, so people will just have to keep tuning in to see what happens to them."

Sylvie also gets a new paramedic partner in season nine, Gianna Mackey (played by Adriyan Rae), with the two getting into "some serious trouble within the first shift."

