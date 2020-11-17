'Chicago Fire' Sneak Peek: Ritter Ropes an Unsuspecting Gallo Into Bullpen Duty (Exclusive)

Someone's got to do the boring stuff at Firehouse 51.

On Wednesday's episode of Chicago Fire, "That Kind of Heart," Ritter (Daniel Kyri) comes to the administrative aid of Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) and ropes in an unsuspecting Gallo (Alberto Rosende) to complete some menial tasks.

At first, it all seems totally doable. Make a few copies here, run a few errands there. Without the firehouse on its own with everyday admin work for the better part of a year, a lot of stuff's been piling up.

Then the workload starts to pile up as others, like Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), catch wind that Ritter and Gallo are able-bodied "volunteers" who have been officially placed on bullpen duty, and the junior firefighters find themselves way in over their heads in ET's exclusive sneak peek.

Poor Gallo just wanted to get some Red Vines back to the bunks.

Here's what else is going on in the episode: "Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril. Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory. Severide chases a memory while Kidd solves a firehouse problem. Ritter puts himself in harm’s way during a harrowing call."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.