Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star, Dead at 34

The RuPaul's Drag Race family has lost a beloved queen. Chi Chi DeVayne, a beloved performer and fan-favorite competitor on Drag Race season 8 and All Stars 3 died on Thursday at age 34, according to multiple reports.

The Shreveport, Louisiana, native had been hospitalized multiple times in recent months, with pneumonia and suspected kidney failure stemming from a scleroderma diagnosis.

DeVayne made the top four in Drag Race season 8, delivering impressive looks and lip syncs, including an unforgettable, iconic performance of Jennifer Holliday's "And I Am Telling You" from Dreamgirls.

An incredible performer, an incredible person. Chi Chi DeVayne sparkled through her pain for all of us and I’m so sad to hear she’s passed on. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/0LmIdK4VmQ — Mike Tague (@rhymeswithbeg) August 20, 2020

Following the news, DeVayne's Drag Race family took to social media to mourn the loss of their fellow queen.

In a statement to ET, RuPaul said, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

Longtime friend and fellow performer Kennedy Davenport wrote on Instagram, "So i guess its true.. i am num. I dont know what to even do or say.. my baby Zavion Michael Davenport @chichidevayneofficial you fought so hard i am proud of you. REST IN THE LORD HE GOT YOU😪😪 NOW. Keep dancing with the stars my angel. Im not ok."

Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen shared several shots with DeVayne on her Instagram, writing, "I'm truly devastated."

Trixie Mattel, who competed with DeVayne on All Stars 3, wrote that the late performer was "an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love."

❤️❤️❤️ an iconic queen literally everyone in our industry will always love. pic.twitter.com/UspJ3KzQaC — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) August 20, 2020

Drag Race production company World of Wonder also issued a statement, writing, "We're heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi."

We're heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met.



Rest in power, Chi Chi. pic.twitter.com/AlTwGR71OU — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) August 20, 2020

See more tributes from Chi Chi's friends and fellow queens below.

When I first saw Chichi on tv it made me believe that one day I could be there too. I first met her as a fan and I burst into tears. She hugged me, then we smoked!😉 We’ve traveled together a lot since then. it’s an honor to call her sister. Zavion will forever be missed.😔 pic.twitter.com/JTK3eRKzVF — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) August 20, 2020

❤️ Chi Chi was truly one of the most supportive queens. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you. pic.twitter.com/pOLjEN5pPJ — Aquaria 🖤 (@aquariaofficial) August 20, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. One of the greatest and kindest is gone. Forever missed Chi Chi. We love you 💔 — Alexis Michelle (@AlexisLives) August 20, 2020

Rest in Power Angel! Seriously one of the nicest people I've ever met. 💔

Zavion Davenport Chi Chi DeVayne we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/Hicbi7rBsA — Ongina (@ongina) August 20, 2020

I’m so sad! She was literally the kindest person! RIP — Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was a flawless human being 💛 and nobody will ever tell me different. — AJA 👑💛🍯 (@ajaqueen) August 20, 2020