Cher Honors Betty White With Her Version of 'Golden Girls' Theme Song Ahead of Tribute Show

Cher-ing is caring, which explains why the iconic singer lent her golden voice to honor America's Golden Girl, the late Betty White.

The 75-year-old songstress took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a snippet of her rendition of the Golden Girls theme song that'll honor the legendary actress during Monday's NBC special, Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl.

In the 36-second video, Cher belts out her rendition of "Thank You For Being a Friend." That track was originally written and recorded by Andrew Gold in 1978. Cynthia Fee would later cover the track, and that version endured beyond the sitcom's run on NBC from 1985 until 1992. Cher sang her version on the original Golden Girls stage in Hollywood -- Stage 5 -- where the series was taped.

Cher captioned her post, "Every Friend is Golden 🌟." Cher will be just one of many celebs and public figures who will pay tribute to White during Monday's telecast. Among those set to appear will be President Biden, Valerie Bertinelli, Goldie Hawn, Jay Leno, Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston and many more.

Earlier this month, White appeared in a touching video shared posthumously on social media by her assistant. In the post's caption, White's assistant explained that the video was meant to be shared for her 100th birthday.

"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years," she told fans in the clip. "Thank you so much and stick around."

White died on New Year's Eve. She was 99. According to the death certificate obtained by ET, White suffered a stroke six days before her death. Her cause of death is listed as a cerebrovascular accident in her death certificate, which is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, which damages brain tissue.