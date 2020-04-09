'Cheer' Star La'Darius Marshall Alarms Fans With Concerning Post: 'My Fight Stops Here'

Cheer star La'Darius Marshall has concerned his fans and teammates. The 22-year-old cheerleader and one of the stars of the Netflix docs-series took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing an emotional message.

"Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away. I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here," he wrote (via E! News). "I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What's left of me is nothing, I'm empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life."

He went on to write, "I am not what my media shows. I'm a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories."

Marshall concluded his post by writing, "I'm tired of hurting people," and adding, "I have Given up this time."

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

According to E! News, Marshall's teammates Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris both commented with love and support for the star before the post was deleted.

Shortly after, a new photo was put up of Marshall with a little girl and a woman named Debbie Bonner, who was featured on Cheer and whom Marshall lived with while cheering for Navaro.

"Ladarius Marshall is safe at home here in Texas with me @dlbonn. Thank you all for carrying for our Boy, he will receive the help he needs I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him," Bonner wrote.

Butler reposted the image to her Instagram Story, telling her fans, "Just to share with you guys, Ladarius is safe and OK."

Earlier this week, Marshall shared a lengthy post praising Butler for her friendship.

"She loves me for the good, bad, and ugly. This friendship I will forever cherish," he captioned a series of photos with his teammate. "I would die for her in a heartbeat. Nothing kept us a part even on the worst of days, she is the sweetest most caring human being I have ever met in my life."

The Netflix series explores Marshall's childhood traumas with alleged sexual abuse and earlier this year he told The Cut that the show left him in "a dark place."

"I never wanted to be perceived as a victim. I don’t like the word… I know what I’ve been through, but look how far I made it," he said. "I don’t have to have shields on -- I just should live… You’re gonna miss out on your blessings if you don’t allow people to come in."