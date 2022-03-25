Charlie Puth Tears Up Talking About 'Worst Breakup ' That Inspired His New Song 'That's Hilarious'

Charlie Puth's new music is forcing him to relive a difficult time in his life. The 30-year-old singer opens up about his upcoming single, "That's Hilarious," in a raw Instagram post.

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life," Puth says, blinking back tears. "It just rears its ugly head every time that I hear it... But it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f**king worst year of my life."

Puth says that was the year that he was going through a difficult breakup.

"I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019," he shares. "I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and start over and surround myself with better people. But this is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it."

Puth is currently preparing to release his third studio album, titled Charlie, sometime later this year.

He previously told Insider that the word that comes to mind in relation to the album is "revenge."

"I was mostly, I guess, angry. You know when someone cuts you off in traffic and they speed ahead of you and you obviously shouldn't do anything because it's dangerous, but you start to think in your mind, 'Oh, if they pulled up next to me, I would've flipped them off, and I would've said this and that?' It was basically a year of that," he said of working on the music. "'Why is this song not resonating with people? Why did this relationship not work out?' It was a lot of that. I was coming to terms with who I was for the first time in five years."

Though Puth did not name names in his video or interviews, he has been romantically linked to Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, Halston Sage, Madison Reed, Danielle Campbell, and in 2019 he was linked with singer Charlotte Lawrence.

Back in 2019, ET spoke with Lawrence about working with Puth, who helped produce her music.

"He hears stuff that no one else can hear and is so crazy on the piano and his melodies and lyrics," she said of Puth at the time.

When questioned about the romance rumors that surround her, Lawrence opted not to speak about it.

"I don't read [headlines], I don't look myself up. I don't look at tagged pictures," she said. "I think that can be negative, because a lot of things are true, and a lot of things aren't true. It all gets picked up. I would rather put myself out of it and live my life without having somebody else try to speak for it."