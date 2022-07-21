Charli D'Amelio Gets 'Live Laugh Love' and 'YOLO' Tattooed On Her Feet

In case you forget exactly how many times you live, Charli D'Amelio's new tattoos will serve as a visual reminder -- the answer is: only once.

The 18-year-old TikTok megastar has added some new ink to her growing collection of tiny tattoos -- which thus far including the likes of "@" and "smile" written across different fingers, as well as some butterflies and tiny hearts, among others.

On Thursday, Charli took to Instagram to share a slideshow of different, unrelated recent snapshots. However, the first photo in the carousel showed her getting some fresh ink on the sides of her feet.

Several slides later, she revealed the end result of the work, which included "Yolo" written on the side of her left foot and "Live Laugh Love" written on the side of her right foot.

To emphasize the new body art, she captioned the post, "live laugh love lol."

It's unclear if she meant the tattoos to have a sort of tongue-in-cheek retro-irony, or if Charli is just a big fan of the quasi-inspirational sign art found at Home Goods. Either way, they go well with her menagerie of other quirky tattoo designs.

She also has the word "breathe" in a similar font written across the side of her index finger, a Taurus symbol tattooed near her elbow, the word "rebel" inked on her arm, and a small bird tattooed on her other arm -- among others.

Charli seems to be following her foot tattoo's advice, however, as she's living her best life with a lot of love and laughter amid her budding romance with Landon Barker. She spoke with ET on Tuesday, and briefly addressed her relationship with the 18-year-old musician.

"He's just very sweet," Charli told ET when asked what she likes most about her new beau, before detailing what it's like to have her personal life be made so public. "I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after."

