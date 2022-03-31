Channing Tatum Teases 'Wild' 'Magic Mike 3' and Reacts to 'Lost City's Over-the-Top Wigs (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum is ready for Magic Mike’s Last Dance! On Thursday, ET spoke to the 41-year-old actor at a London screening of his latest flick, The Lost City, and he promised fans that the upcoming third installment in the Magic Mike will be "wild."

"We’re gonna go big. I mean truly, we're not gonna leave anything on the bench. We're taking it out, we're putting it on stage, it's gonna be wild," he teased. "... I was like, 'Why are we going to make a third one if not just go really, really, really for the stars?'"

As for what it's been like on set, Tatum said "it's been fun reuniting with the crew," adding that the project is "kind of like home."

While fans eagerly await the Magic Mike flick, they can catch Tatum in The Lost City. In the film, Tatum dons a wig of flowing locks to play a model that sets off to rescue the author of the book he covers (Sandra Bullock) from a billionaire who's in search of a treasure (Daniel Radcliffe).

"The wig has a mind of its own," Tatum said. "You become someone else. It just took over. I blacked out. It spoke for me, it moved for me. It should be credited, really."

The film has been a hit a box offices, something Bullock credits to the "joy and good time" it provides. "We don’t take ourselves very seriously," she said of herself and her co-stars. "... I think it's the humor, how funny it was."

Radcliffe agrees, telling ET that "it's lovely to be a part of a film people are going to see."

"It's a testament to Sandy and Channing. Those guys like have made an amazing film," he praised. "... I think there's a level of cynicism that's been stripped away by the last couple of years, so we just want something fun and nice to watch, so hopefully that's what's making people receptive to it."

The Lost City is in theaters now.