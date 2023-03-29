Chanel West Coast Exits 'Ridiculousness' for 'Next Chapter': What She's Planning (Exclusive)

After more than a decade, Chanel West Coast is signing off of Ridiculousness.

On Monday, news broke that the TV personality and performer is exiting the MTV series, where she's co-hosted with Rob Dyrdek and Sterling "Steelo" Brim since 2011. While she's hanging up one hat, Chanel is taking on another. She simultaneously confirmed a new deal with Paramount Media Networks, Variety reported, in which "she’ll executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series" and develop projects for MTV Entertainment Studios.

"This partnership with Paramount/MTVE comes at the most synergetic time; as I close one door, I am excited to break down the next one," she told ET in a statement. "Although Ridiculousness has been home for over a decade, I am excited and thrilled to continue to push forward independently on my music career and business ventures… and step into the role of leadership and creativity as an executive producer."

Addressing the news, she told her social media followers Monday, "I’m SO excited for this next chapter! To the fans who are sad I will no longer be on Ridiculousness don’t worry…I have my own docu-series TV show coming out soon! I’m also very excited to be stepping into the executive producer seat and develop some amazing tv & film projects for you as well. Thank you to the fans for 12 years of watching & supporting me & thank you @mtv & @paramountco for this amazing opportunity! Love you all & I promise to deliver you some fire music, film & television soon."

In addition to Ridiculousness, Chanel also appeared on seven seasons of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, and released her debut studio album in October 2020.