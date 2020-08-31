Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Becomes the Most Liked in Twitter History in One Day

Chadwick Boseman is continuing to make history, even after his tragic death. The 43-year-old Black Panther star died on Friday after a private battle with colon cancer. His family and team confirmed the news in a moving statement, which was posted on Twitter.

Revealing that Boseman had been fighting colon cancer since 2016, the post reads, "A true fighter, Chadwick preserved through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

The post also adds that playing King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

The post has earned more than 7 million likes and as of Saturday became the most liked tweet in Twitter history. The official Twitter account posted about the milestone, writing, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever."

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward. The actor had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis with the news coming as a shock to many. Even his neighbors in the small Los Angeles complex prior to his move in 2018 weren't aware of his 2016 diagnosis, a former neighbor tells ET.

“You’d never know he was a huge star. He was a different breed — you don’t find people like him in that industry, he was such a down to earth, thoughtful man,” the neighbor shares.

