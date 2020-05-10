Chadwick Boseman's Brothers Reflect on His Early Years and Final Days in Emotional New Interview

Chadwick Boseman's brothers are opening up about their memories of the late star, and his final years. Kevin and Derrick Boseman recently spoke with The New York Times, and reflected on their young brother, and the impact of his death.

"I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick," Kevin, 48, told the publication, after having spent time at the brothers' childhood home in Anderson, South Carolina. Kevin explained that, when a family member becomes a star, "You have to start sharing that person with the world. [But] I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother."

For many in Anderson, Chadwick was an inspiration, having made such a successful career for himself and emerging from such a small, close community.

Chadwick's eldest brother, Derrick, a 54-year-old pastor, explained, "Him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything."

Both brothers also recalled how Chadwick was an incredibly talented, bright and motivated young man who was bound and determined to achieve his dreams, no matter what his dreams were.

"A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star,” said Kevin, who moved to New York City to become a dancer shortly before Chadwick followed. "I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

Derrick, meanwhile, remembered how "gifted" his younger brother truly was. "He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met."

"He always did his best," Kevin shared of Chadwick, explaining it was a lesson ingrained in the brothers by their father from a young age. "His best was incredible."

Chadwick was generous and philanthropic, with many of his charitable deeds going unpublicized and unrevealed until after his death in August, after a four-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Chadwick would visit children's hospitals, he donated money, stumped for political causes, and he was especially generous to the people of Anderson, giving back where he could to the people of the town he called home. Nearly all of his efforts were done without seeking credit for his good deeds.

"That’s the way we were raised," Derrick explained. "That when you can help, you should help, and you don’t broadcast it."

Like his pastor brother and his parents, faith played an important role in Chadwick's life. He embraced his devoted faith to his last days.

Derrick recalled how, after years of struggling and battling the aggressive cancer, Chadwick told him a day before he died, "I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game."

"When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,'" Derrick said, remembering how he realized that his brother was tired of fighting. "The next day he passed away."

For more on the Black Panther star's life and legacy, see the video below.