Chace Crawford, a Lifelong Dallas Cowboys Fan, Talks His Sister Marrying Tony Romo

Chace Crawford has every Dallas Cowboys fan's dream brother-in-law! The 35-year-old actor's younger sister, Candice, married the team's former star quarterback, Tony Romo, in 2011.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, Crawford opened up about welcoming Romo into the family after their history of being Cowboys fans.

"I grew up in Dallas, big fan," Crawford said of the NFL team. "It was very surreal to become friends with him. We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys starter jackets and white turtlenecks and that's a true story. You know it was the '90s because of the starter jackets. When he became a part of our family, watching those football games became a lot more nerve wracking."

Romo retired after the 2016 after a decade as the team's quarterback. He now serves as an analyst for CBS Sports.

"He was always good. After games he would always record them and we'd go back to the house, he'd gather everyone," Crawford recalled. "He had a little pointer and he'd break down these plays. We knew he'd become a good announcer after the fact. It's not as stressful. My mom's not hiding in the broom closet anymore."

As for Crawford, he knew early on that a career in football wouldn't be in his future.

"I tried but when we realized I wasn't going to be over 5'11", 170 pounds, my dad was like, 'You know darts is always good, golf,'" he quipped.

Crawford also shared a story that his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively, "loves" about being approached to be a Chippendales dancer while he was working out at the gym.

"I'm like, 'I know what Chippendales is. I'm going to politely decline that offer, but I have a plan B. I have a backup plan. I'll call you if I ever need to,'" he said. "This was pre-Magic Mike days. I really messed up. I should have done it."

For more, watch the clip below: