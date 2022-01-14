Celine Dion Remembers Husband René Angélil on 6-Year Anniversary of His Death

Celine Dion is paying tribute to her late husband, René Angélil. On the six-year anniversary of Angélil's death, the 53-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a touching message.

Angélil died on Jan. 16, 2016, after a battle with throat cancer. He was 73 years old. On Friday, Dion posted lyrics to her 2019 song, "Courage," as well as a black-and-white picture of her late husband. Angélil was her manager before they got married in 1994 and they shared three sons together -- 20-year-old René-Charles and 11-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

"I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there… I miss you," she wrote.

"René, it’s been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you," she wrote. "We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

In September 2019, Dion told ET that she will "never find another love like René again."

"But at the same time I have to say that I still feel today I have been, still, the luckiest woman in the world as far as I’m concerned because I have dated the best man in the world -- the father of my children," she said. "And every day, I still see him because my three children... they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man."

But she didn't close the door on dating again.

"Am I going to love again? I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I'm in love with my work," she shared. "I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We'll stay tuned and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it. It's a chapter that's closed, but it's not something that's dead. You evolve and maybe sometimes you meet a friend and it turns out into something bigger than that. Who knows and maybe not? But I will let you know. I promise."