'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 Comes to a Close In a Surprising Finale -- See Which Star Won Big!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

Celebrity Big Brother wasted no time getting to the action and manipulating as the final three -- including Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate and Cynthia Bailey -- started playing their end game moves and low-key trying to secure their places in the final two.

So, who won the big $500,000 prize? Scroll down for the big reveal. Otherwise, here's how everything played out during Wednesday's big finale!

Todrick finally dropped the bomb to Cynthia and Miesha that he's actually a Big Brother super-fan, which comes as a shock to Cynthia, although it also meant things started to click for the reality star about Todrick's time in the season.

"It explains why he's the only person who has never been on the block in this house," Cynthia said in a confessional video.

Todrick, meanwhile, started trying to figure out all his angles, convincing Cynthia that she'd be better off bringing him to the end than Miesha because everybody in the jury has bad blood with him (which is actually a decent point).

Finally, the time came for the final Head of Household competition. It was another trivia challenge based on the houseguests who have already been evicted, and is essentially a game of Two Truths and a Lie. The evicted houseguests recorded messages in which they make three statements, and the remaining houseguests had to guess which of the three statements is false.

None of the houseguests excelled at the challenge, but Miesha managed to get three points and thus earned the title. This secured her place in the final two and meant she had the weighty burden of choosing who goes with her.

Cynthia and Todrick got one last chance to make an appeal, but it was clear from Cynthia's remarks that she knew what was going to happen.

"I played this game the only way that I could ever play it, with loyalty. I tried to have a good time, and I always tried to keep my words," Cynthia shared. "I think I have a pretty good idea who you are going to pick but in any case, just know that I am so proud of you guys, and I love you both. And thank you for the amazing ride."

Todrick didn't have to push too hard, as Miesha proved she's a woman of her word when she picked Todrick to be with her in the final two.

"I adore you both, I've learned so much about both of you. But I think it would only make sense that I bring Todrick to the final two with me because you are the yin to my yang," Miesha shared. "You have taught me so much and I'm so grateful for this experience and this lasting friendship."

Cynthia didn't have any qualms with the outcome, and after exiting the Big Brother house she sat down for an exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves.

Cynthia revealed she was expecting things to turn out this way when she didn't win HOH, and revealed that she likely would have taken Todrick with her to the finals -- precisely because of how she'd managed to stay under the radar all the way to the end while he spent the whole season shaking things up.

The friendliness between the two even stood up to the test of making their case to the jury.

Miesha explained that she joined up "with a goal to inspire my daughter and my children to dream big and for my little girl to see that girls can do it too. Girls can be great and amazing."

"And I hope that I sent that message to the world. And I just thank you all for being with me. In this journey. I love you so much. And I just want to say thank you," Miesha added. And if that is enough for me to get the vote then great. And if not, I love this guy and I would be so happy for him if he gets your vote as well."

Todrick, meanwhile, said he was inspired to join the show by the historic Cookout alliance from the recent season of Big Brother.

"I was inspired to play this game when I saw The Cookout come on here and for the first time in this show's 23-year history, they were able to secure the first African-American winner. But when I came in here, I was like, I don't want to win this game because I'm black. I don't want to win this game because I'm gay. I want to win this game because I love this game. I know it like the back of my hand," he shared. "I think I have played a well-rounded game. And I would be so grateful to have your vote. I would love to use that money to make art for my community, for my fan base."

Despite their impassioned pleas, there seemed to be quite a bit of venom in the voices of a few of the jurors -- who didn't seem to value good game play over keeping promises and being loyal.

While Cynthia voted for Todrick to win, it was a nearly unanimous victory for Miesha! Who walked away with the $500,000 grand prize!

After the celebrating, the win, Julie also revealed the winner of America's Favorite Houseguest -- Carson Kressley!

