Celebrities React to Will Smith and Chris Rock's Altercation at the Oscars

The slap seen around the world.

Will Smith and Chris Rock's onstage altercation at the Oscars on Sunday was the biggest moment to come out of the 94th annual awards ceremony, and it drew a flurry of reactions from the stunned audience inside the Dolby Theatre to telecast viewers to celebrities, including standup comedians and Hollywood stars.

Smith went onstage after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he referred to her as "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith could be seen rolling her eyes in response to the joke. (The actress has also been open about her struggles with alopecia, which she was diagnosed with several years ago.)

Soon after Rock's joke, the King Richard star, who later apologized to the Academy during his Best Actor acceptance speech and alluded to the altercation, could be seen yelling at Rock once he returned to his seat: "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."

The tense moment between Smith and Rock was met with a mix of reactions on social media, as it overshadowed the rest of the evening. While some supported Smith, others expressed their disdain for it even going that far. Oscars producer Will Packer took to Twitter after the telecast to react to a memorable awards show, seemingly alluding to the Smith-Rock fight: "Welp...I said it wouldn't be boring."

Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) March 28, 2022

Stand-up comedians had issue with Smith's slap, as some explained it opened a dangerous door, for future hecklers or those unhappy with a joke. Kathy Griffin tweeted in reaction to the moment, "Let me tell you something it's very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Here are some celebrity reactions to the stunning Oscars moment.

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

WENT OUT OF RM

& MISSED REASON FOR

WILL’S PUNCH..JUST SAW IT, BUT STILL NOT SURE

WHY. — Cher (@cher) March 28, 2022

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is straight people’s Adele Dazeem. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 28, 2022

Bro. Don’t clown a black man’s wife. Period. — Prentice Penny (aka Charcuterie Papi) (@The_A_Prentice) March 28, 2022

Tonight was supposed to be a triumph for Gen-X Hip-hop. Will Smith won an Oscar over Denzel at the height of D's power. Questlove and Jazzbo won Oscars. D-Nice is DJing and Will Packer hip-hop filmmaker produced it. Beyonce, Puff, Jay and Latifah there. All upstaged by The Slap. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) March 28, 2022

Listen, y’all think that because someone plays a character that’s relatable or warm and fuzzy, that’s how they are in real life. A further reminder, you don’t know anyone that is famous. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 28, 2022

I mean the hit was definitely less Philly and more Bel Air — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) March 28, 2022

What a very west Philly Oscars. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) March 28, 2022

I think there’s going to be a lot of think pieces written about tonight. Lots of justifications and excuses for behaviors on both sides. I even made a joke about it that I now regret. Bottom line - when in doubt - or on the world’s stage - choose kindness. Be the example. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) March 28, 2022

hahahaha I love the oscars so fucking much — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 28, 2022

As a minor celebrity i feel like i have 27-30 hours to do anything i want and no one will notice — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) March 28, 2022