CBS Sets Premiere Dates for 'Big Brother,' 'Love Island'

CBS is the first network to partner with Clubhouse on an exclusive announcement; Friday's conversation was the first of several Big Brother and Love Island Clubhouse events slated for this summer. Fans will have the opportunity to join conversations featuring series talent, alumni, insiders and experts throughout this season. Details will be announced in the coming months.

Big Brother will begin CBS' big premiere date with a live 90-minute episode (8-9:30 p.m. live ET / delayed PT), followed by the 90-minute premiere of Love Island (9:30-11 p.m. ET/PT). Both shows will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to find exclusive content throughout the season.

Season 23 of Big Brotherwill kick off with an all-new group of Houseguests moving into the newly redesigned house. Houseguests are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. Beginning Sunday, July 11, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), and Thursdays (8-9 p.m. live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show.



Love Island's third season will take place in the Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships. Following its 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday (9-10 p.m. ET/PT) and Sunday (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) during its first week. After its first week, the show will air Tuesdays through Fridays (9-10 p.m. ET/PT), and Sundays (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) for the remainder of the season.



Casting is open for singles across America looking to say aloha to their own sizzling summer of love; visit https://www.cbs.com/casting for details.