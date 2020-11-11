Cazzie David Recalls the Moment She Learned Ex Pete Davidson Moved on With Ariana Grande Days After Split

Cazzie David is opening up about her former romance with Pete Davidson, and where their relationship stands today.

In her new book of essays, No One Asked for This, out next week, the author recalls what it was like finding out that Davidson had struck up a relationship with Ariana Grande just days after she and the SNL star had called it quits. David and Davidson, both 26, dated for two and a half years before splitting in May 2018. Davidson eventually ended his relationship (and engagement) with Grande, 27, in October of that same year.

David writes in one of the essays, according to the Los Angeles Times, that Davidson was infatuated with her, but she had difficulty trying to convince him that she really loved him. She also writes that she was fearful of ending things with Davison (who has been vocal about his struggles with mental health in the past) because "previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances."

David reveals that she finally mustered up the courage to break things off with Davidson, but told him a few days later that she had changed her mind. When she contacted him about it, however, David claims Davidson told her that he was "the happiest" he's ever been and he officially ended their relationship two days later via text. She learned one day after receiving that text that Davidson had moved on with Grande.

David recalls feeling devastated in that moment, writing in the essay that she had a breakdown on the plane to her sister's college graduation. Her father, comedian Larry David, consoled her, as she cried, screamed and "shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight."

"CAZZIE, COME ON!" she remembers her father telling her, according to the L.A. Times. "YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!"

Looking back on the relationship now, David sees it as a pivotal moment in her life.

"Writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me," she told the L.A. Times. "Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

David also told the outlet that she and Davidson are now friends again, and even thanked him in the acknowledgments section of her book: "Pete. I love you ... Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me."

Hear more on Davidson and Grande's former whirlwind romance in the video below.