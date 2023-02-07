Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Details 'Friendly Competition' Between Parents (Exclusive)

Dylan Michael Douglas is one lucky son -- and he knows it!

The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, where he happily bragged about his parents' latest projects.

"I'm very, very proud," Dylan raved. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors -- both Academy Award-winning actors -- but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

Michael makes his MCU return as Hank Pym in Quantumania, while Catherine recently appeared as Morticia Addams in the first season of Netflix's Wednesday. Dylan said that watching his parents' prestigious projects makes him proud -- and eager to join them onscreen!

"There's some competition, friendly competition," he joked of his famous folks, who are also parents to daughter Carys, 19, while Michael has another son, Cameron, from a previous marriage.

"It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here," Dylan added. "But I'm with you, I think between the two, there can be a great part for me!"

While she appreciated the professional praise from her son, Catherine was just happy to have a family night out with her boy.

"It's great to see him because he's been in college all these years now," she shared. "He's out and about with us, it's fun."

And all three members of the family couldn't wait to see Quantumania. Michael joked with ET that the best part about returning for the third Ant-Man installment was "watching myself getting older."

"And now, we have Kathryn [Newton] involved in this -- three generations," he noted. "It's just this comfortability of knowing each other.... You don't have to start a new protocol, you just know each other, and it's very comfortable."

Michael hinted vaguely about the plot of Quantumania -- per Marvel protocol, there's not much to tell, however, he noted that, when you're dealing with the quantum realm, "it's always something different."

As for the implications this movie may have on Marvel's Phase 5? "Jonathan Majors," Michael said simply. "Phase 5 may have a lot to do with Jonathan's involvement.... Wait until you see the film and then you'll understand why."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters Feb. 17.