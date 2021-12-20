x
Casey Cott Marries Nichola Basara With His 'Riverdale' Co-Stars in Attendance

There was a Riverdale wedding this weekend! Casey Cott tied the knot with his fiancée, Nichola Basara, and shared a photo from their big day to Instagram.

In the black-and-white image, Cott flashes his wedding ring while kissing his bride. 

The ceremony, held at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada, was a star-studded affair as Cott's Riverdale co-stars, Drew Ray Tanner, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch, were all in attendance.

Mendes even shared a moment from the nuptials on her Instagram Story, writing, "Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara 🥺🥺🥺."

Cott and Basara got engaged in December 2020, and he shared a selfie on Instagram as Basara showed off her ring. The 29-year-old actor simply captioned his post with three diamond ring emojis. 

