Carson Daly Officiated Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got some special help when it came to exchanging vows. The pair tied the knot over the weekend, and turned to their friend -- and fellow star on The Voice -- Carson Daly, for a particularly meaningful role.

Stefani and Shelton were surrounded by family at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on Sunday as Daly officiated their ceremony and pronounced them man and wife, the Today show reports.

Daly's involvement is especially meaningful, as he's been a friend to the pair since their romance first began. As the host of The Voice, Daly was on set when Shelton and Stefani met as coaches on the singing competition series, and sparked an interest in one another back in 2015.

As it turns out, Daly wasn't so sure that the two should even be dating back in the beginning. Stefani and Daly spoke with the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie back in January, and the host recounted how he advised the No Doubt singer to keep things platonic.

"Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you'll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in L.A., and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen," Daly recalled. "I said, 'You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.'"

"I looked at Gwen, and I said, 'You're much, much too good for this guy. You're smart. You're intelligent. You're one of my oldest friends. And then there's Blake,'" Daly added with a laugh.

Daly and Stefani became friends years ago through his work as a radio DJ and MTV's TLR host while Stefani's career was blossoming as the No Doubt frontwoman and then a breakout solo star. Shelton, meanwhile, has been friends with Daly since the first season of The Voice a decade ago.

Stefani shared the first photos of her gorgeous wedding to Instagram on Monday, revealing different aspects of the big day, including her wedding dress.

Stefani wore a custom lily white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and a high low tulle skirt. The songstress accessorized her wedding day wear with gold bangles, sparkling earrings and a cross necklace.

Shelton wore a black tuxedo jacket over a white shirt, black vest and white bow tie. Instead of black tuxedo pants, the country singer kept true to form, rocking blue jeans for the occasion

