Carrie Underwood, Tiësto and Katy Perry Lend Their Star Power to New Commercial for Resorts World Las Vegas

It looks like a slew of stars might be heading to Las Vegas this summer! In a new commercial for Resorts World Las Vegas, Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd make cameos to promote the upcoming establishment that will be opening its doors in June.

Their message: "Stay fabulous!"

"The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June.”

There's a reason why celebrities are anxiously awaiting the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas! The new hot spot will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theater, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more.

Resorts World Las Vegas will also announce details of the its upcoming live performances in the coming weeks.