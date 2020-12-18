Carrie Underwood Recalls the Unusual Christmas Gift She Received From Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood's Christmas presents probably don't fit under the family's tree. For this festival holiday, the songstress got a very unique gift from her husband, Mike Fisher -- cattle!

"He got me cows, which is what I wanted," Underwood told ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey while recently promoting her new Christmas album and HBO Max holiday special, My Gift. "They’re my favorite animal. I love them, they make me so happy."

Underwood clarified, "I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them."

Fisher recently shared his adventures at a cattle auction to his Instagram story, revealing his purchase of two cows for the couple's Nashville farm, where they live with their two adorable children -- Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

That being said, Underwood admitted she isn't quite as good at giving gifts, and therefore often asks to not get anything at all.

"I’m actually not a good gift giver... I will tell my husband like, 'Don’t get me anything,' because that means I have to get him something," she joked. "I’m so awful!"

However, with most of live performing and touring on hold due to the pandemic, Underwood says she's had more time to get into the festive spirit -- which also includes remembering to buy her husband a gift and decorating the house!

It also makes sense that she's embraced the Christmas spirit so enthusiastically considering her new holiday special, in which she sings duets with several important co-stars including John Legend and her own son Isaiah.

Check out the video below to hear more from the songstress about her son's performance on My Gift.