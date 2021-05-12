Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's 'Single Again' Following Romance With Fabien Viteri

Carrie Ann Inaba is embracing the single life.

The Dancing WIth the Stars judge took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, revealing that she's "single again" following her romance with Fabien Viteri. Inaba posted a selfie of herself to announce the news, along with a few photos that seemingly reflect some of her favorite memories with her ex.

"I am single. again. I am also... grateful for what was," Inaba, 53, wrote. "Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful."

"Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong," she added. "Allowing myself [the] space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was."

Rumors that Inaba was dating someone new first started swirling last fall, with Inaba sharing the details of how Viteri became her boyfriend during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October 2020.

"I am seeing somebody new. During quarantine I was really fortunate that I met somebody who's very special," she said at the time. "We actually met walking our dogs. He lives literally, like, a [few] blocks away."

"We met at the beginning of quarantine, so I was really lucky because I didn't have to go through this whole thing by myself," she continued. "We're taking it slow and it's really great. He's actually an overlander, but I call it 'outlanding.' It was great because early summer we went camping in his backyard."

News of Inaba and Viteri's split comes just weeks after she announced she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her well-being. She took to Instagram Stories at the time to thank her friends, family and fans for their support.

"I want to thank you all so much for the supportive messages I've received. I was profoundly touched by your love and understanding," she said, adding that it "was not an easy decision" for her to make. "I was scared ... but your messages reminded me that everything will be alright. Love you all so much and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Earlier this year, Inaba detailed her ongoing struggle with chronic illness in a post published on her website. "I've been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions: lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and, most recently, vasculitis," she wrote. "For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable."

Inaba is still expected to judge Dancing With the Stars alongside Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli when it returns for its 30th season this fall. Hear more in the video below.