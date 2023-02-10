Carrie and Aidan! Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Kiss in New 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Pics

The former on-screen flames were photographed in a passionate embrace, locking lips with their arms around each other.

The romance podcaster was rocking a beautiful dress with teal flowers and a cream-colored satin coat. She paired the look with rhinestone-covered heels. True to form, her former furniture designer beau went casual in a black coat, jeans and a pair of boots.

Gotham/GC Image

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Exciting fans even more, Parker took to Instagram and posted more candid snaps of her and Corbett kissing on a New York City street.

"This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ," she captioned the pics.

Her pal, Andy Cohen, commented, "I’m freaking."

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "NO WAYYYYYY."

This isn't the first tease about Aidan's involvement in the series. Last month, Parker posted photos of herself and Corbett walking down the street holding hands.

"Shh. Don't tell anyone," she captioned the pics.

According to reports, "Corbett is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season... reprising his role as the likable furniture maker."

Aidan first joined SATC in season 3 as a major love interest for Carrie. The pair even got engaged before splitting due to her affair with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Aidan also returned for a cameo in the second SATC film where he and Carrie kissed in Abu Dhabi.

Fans of the first season of And Just Like That remember that Carrie's husband, Big, died of a heart attack in the show's pilot episode. The first season ended with Carrie opening herself up to love again and hooking up with her podcast producer.