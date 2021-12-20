Carlos Marín, Il Divo Singer, Dead at 53 After Hospitalization

Singer Carlos Marín has died following a hospitalization, according to members of his vocal group, Il Divo. He was 53.

On Sunday, David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler announced the sad news on the group's website.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," Il Divo said in a statement. "For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."

News of Marín's death comes just a few days after the group told fans on social media that he had been hospitalized.

Originally put together by Simon Cowell, Il Divo is a multi-national singing group that consisted of four tenors and baritones from across the world — Bühler from Switzerland, Miller from the United States, Izambard from France, and Marín from Spain. They are scheduled to go on tour next year.

Sebastien Izambard, David Miller, Carlos Marin and Urs Buhler of the musical group Il Divo backstage at Pearl Theater in Palms Casino Resort on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/WireImage

In addition to II Divo, Marín also worked as an operatic soloist and performed in musicals.