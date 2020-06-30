Carl Reiner Dies at 98: Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Dick Van Dyke and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is saying goodbye to a legend. Carl Reiner, creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and an acclaimed actor director and producer, died Monday night at his Beverly Hills home. He was 98.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," his son, Rob Reiner, tweeted on Tuesday morning.

After news broke of Carl Reiner's death, his friends and colleagues took to social media and beyond to honor the late star.

In a statement to ET, Mel Brooks said, "Carl was a giant, unmatched in his contributions to entertainment. He created comedy gems like The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Jerk, and Where’s Poppa? I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on Your Show of Shows, and we’ve been best friends ever since. I loved him. When we were doing The 2000 Year Old Man together there was no better straight man in the world. So whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend -- nobody could do it better. He’ll be greatly missed. A tired cliché in times like this, but in Carl Reiner’s case it’s absolutely true. He will be greatly missed."

George Clooney, who starred alongside Reiner in Ocean's 11, released a statement about his co-star. "Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder," he said. "It all seemed so effortless. What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we’re all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend."

Meanwhile, Betty White told ET, "I loved Carl dearly....Was a Privilege working with him....He was always fun to be with as he always had something funny in his head....I am heartbroken."

In another statement to ET, Mark Harmon said of Reiner, "Carl was so smart, loving, interested, precise, funny. A gentleman. A professional's professional. Always made time to listen. Thoughts of him make me smile. Such a remarkable life."

The Instagram of Dick Van Dyke also posted a tribute to the late star, writing: "100% pure mensch. We love you so much."

My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote about the human comedy. He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, than I think even he was aware of. Kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise. His scripts were never just funny, they always had something to say about us. — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) June 30, 2020

Reiner's longtime pal, Ed Asner, expressed what a mark his friend has left on Hollywood, tweeting: "Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family."

Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) June 30, 2020

The comedy legend's other longtime friend, Alan Alda, was one of the first to honor him. "My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl," Alda wrote.

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Melissa Rivers remembered Reiner fondly for his performance at her late mother, Joan Rivers', roast.

"Another legend has left us. Carl Reiner was FUNNY, smart and kind. I’ll never forget how he mustered the strength and courage to call my mother a C**T at her roast, and did it so cleverly and sweetly, that it was a true honor," she tweeted. "Rest in peace, Carl."

From Melissa Rivers: Another legend has left us. Carl Reiner was FUNNY, smart and kind. I’ll never forget how he mustered the strength and courage to call my mother a C*NT at her roast, and did it so cleverly and sweetly, that it was a true honor. Rest in peace, Carl. pic.twitter.com/0iqerI8OJw — Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) June 30, 2020

Reiner's The Jerk co-star, Bernadette Peters, wrote that he was "always caring til the end," while actor Josh Gad praised Reiner as "one of the greatest comedic minds of all time."

Dearest Carl this was your last tweet always always caring til the end. We shall miss you very much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5OvzIC3M5h — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReinerpic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

Even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo paid tribute to Reiner, who was born in the Bronx. "Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day. He made America laugh -- a true gift. New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends," he tweeted.

Gavin MacLeod told ET, "Carl Reiner was one of my favorite people. He was truly an inspiration not only for his extreme creativity but his kindness and love for everyone he worked with. He will certainly be missed. My heart goes out to his family and Mel Brooks."

"I worked with Carl when I was seven years old on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Forty years later he hired me again for his film, Fatal Instinct," Barry Livingston said. "Nobody kinder and more generous in Hollywood. A real mensch."

Here's a look at the other celebrity tributes that came flooding in after news of Reiner's passing.

@carlreiner was a gift to us all.

Hilarious,brilliant and always a gentleman. My relationship with him will always be cherished. He was a hero to me and all of us in comedy have lost a giant. All my love to Rob and the family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) June 30, 2020

RIP #Carl Reiner - A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl. https://t.co/95dleAFveQ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2020

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

Check out ET's exclusive interview where Reiner reminisces with Dick Van Dyke about their time working on The Dick Van Dyke Show.