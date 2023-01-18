Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgeon Contacts

Sharing is caring! Cardi B is spilling all the secrets behind the cosmetic procedures she's undergone, and the "WAP" rapper says she was given doctor recommendations by none other than Kim Kardashian.

In an upcoming interview with Jason Lee for his podcast, The Jason Lee Show -- which TMZ obtained -- Cardi B confirmed that she contacted doctors that The Kardashians star gave her.

Cardi B got candid about the procedures she's undergone, explaining that she waited until after the birth of her son to get work on her body done. "A lot of people thought that when I gave birth I automatically went to do surgery," she said. "No, I literally waited seven months."

The "Up" artist went on to share that she's had a butt lift and a nose job. "I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself," she said.

“How do you decide who you’re going to trust to touch your face and your body?” Lee asked Cardi B. ​"I remember the time we were at Kris’ [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?"

Cardi B then revealed that she "called a couple of people that [Kim] gave me."

Looking to the future, Cardi B says she's not planning any more cosmetic procedures. "Oh, I'm done. I look great!" she exclaimed.

In July 2022, Kardashian sat down with Allure magazine to dispel some misconceptions about what she has and has not done to her face cosmetically. Of course, discourse and rumors surrounding Kardashian's face and body -- as well as for her famous family members -- have run rampant throughout her time in the spotlight.

"I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips," Kardashian affirmed. She also said that she did not get eyelash extensions. However, the beauty mogul has gotten botox. In 2016, she admitted to receiving butt injections, after a cortisone shot left her with an indent she wanted to fill.

In the interview with Allure, Kardashian explained, “I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”