Cardi B References Gia Giudice's 'Sad Song' After It Goes Viral on TikTok -- and Gia Freaks Out

Gia Giudice's "Sad Song" is all over the internet -- and may be the only thing keeping Cardi B on social media at the moment. The "WAP" rapper took to Twitter on Friday to give a shout out to the song, which Gia wrote and performed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2011.

As Cardi explained, she didn't want to miss out on hearing Gia's iconic lyrics.

"Thinking about deleting this app until I drop my next little project ...but then again where I'm going to hear 'wakin up in the morning thinkin about so many things I just wish things will get better'?" Cardi tweeted.

Gia -- who is the oldest daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice -- understandably freaked out. "This is unreal!! CARDI I’m in Bahamas let’s meet up," she wrote back.

this is unreal!! CARDI I’m in Bahamas let’s meet up — Gia Giudice (@TrueGia) March 26, 2021

Gia was just a kid when she first wrote "Sad Song" about Teresa's fight with her brother, Joe Gorga, which was playing out on RHONJ.

Though the song was a heartbreaking reflection of her feelings at the time, it's since blown up on TikTok, leading Will Smith to use it in a video earlier this month.

Gia -- who hilariously commented on one TikTok video, "This is gonna haunt me my whole life" -- ended up making her own TikTok to "Sad Song."

