Cardi B Marks Her and Offset's 9-Month-old Son's Latest Milestone with New Pics

Cardi B and Offset have a big boy on their hands! On Saturday, the 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share pictures of their son, Wave, in honor of his 9–month birthday. “Happy 9 months Wave 🌊🥺!!My baby growing too fast on me,” the GRAMMY-winning emcee captioned the post.

Cardi’s tribute to Wave led with a picture of her and Offset’s baby boy smiling big for the camera while he holds on to his iced out chain. In the following pictures, Cardi shares close ups of her son, giving the world a look at his curly hair, before ending with a shot of him looking at the camera while sporting a tiny bathrobe.

The new batch of pictures comes after the “Money” rapper shared a new family photo.

In May, Cardi took to her Instagram to share a picture her Mother’s Day celebration featuring her family. “Beautiful chaos😩❤️Thanks babe for my babies and my gifts 🎁 Thank you @hennessycarolina for my flowers & LV gift 💝,” she captioned the carousel.

In the pictures, Cardi is in full mom mode as she holds formula and baby snacks, while her and Offset’s 3-year-old daughter Kulture looks on. On the opposite side of the frame, Offset holds on to little Wave and looks at the camera.

The same month, Cardi shared a series of pictures of Wave, in honor of his 8-month birthday. “BIG WAVE 🌊 BIG 8 MONTHS,” she captioned the photo of her baby boy rocking a red hat, red coat and fatigue pants with tiny little Nike sneakers.

Cardi, 29, and Offset, 30, welcomed their son in September. In the months following his birth, Wave’s parents kept him off largely off of social media.

In April, Cardi revealed the first photos of her son, while Offset revealed his name, Wave Set Cephus.