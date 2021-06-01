Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo and More Celebs React to Trump Supporters Storming US Capitol

Donald Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C following a rally on Wednesday, gathering to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over the president in the 2020 election.

After Trump held a rally claiming he won the election, thousands took to the Capitol, storming barricades and confronting the police. Video posted online showed a person even aggressively breaking a glass window on a Capitol building door, taking over the building and trespassing. It was hours before Trump deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol, per CBS News. President-Elect Joe Biden spoke out, urging Trump to tell people to go home, which he eventually did moments after Biden's televised address.

Celebrities like Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo, Issa Rae and many more took to social media to express their disbelief at what is occurring in the nation's capital.

"Where the National guards?" Cardi tweeted, adding, "The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?......Let me just watch."

Where the National guards ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔......Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Ruffalo also tweeted, "Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt."

Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

The Insecure creator and star simply tweeted, "Truly disgusted."

Truly disgusted. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021

Ashton Kutcher also encouraged people to "Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot!"

Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 6, 2021

See more reactions below:

I am heartbroken and astounded that this narcissistic and dangerous president would put lives in danger and encourage violent sedition against our government. That man is no longer able to serve as President because he can't accept defeat. Can we afford 2 more weeks? I say NO! — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) January 6, 2021

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now... We love you. You’re very special.”



- Trump to his terrorists pic.twitter.com/mb6GaV0Gxo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 6, 2021

If the election is invalid, then these newly elected people should technically not be in office. How can they reject the top of the ticket, but support their Own wins? — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 6, 2021

Praying for our country. Sickened & saddened by what I’m seeing-on so many levels. Cowards. Disgraceful. We will get through this. #CapitolRiots — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 6, 2021

This one one of America’s darkest days in our entire history. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 6, 2021

I’m speechless — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

The epitome of white privilege! How disturbing!!! I am sick to my stomach ! pic.twitter.com/XcCiCUmt1X — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2021

Shame on the news referring to these Domestic Terrorist as ‘Trump Supporters’ as if they are peaceful people supporting a president.

These are terrorist w/ visible guns! Imagine if they were Middle Eastern or Black... they would not be called supporters & they wouldn’t be alive. pic.twitter.com/vIQPKQlC6m — Karamo (@Karamo) January 6, 2021

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2021

Trump should be arrested for instigating this chaos. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 6, 2021

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

So, Trump tweeted something now. Which is good. He had to wait until AFTER his followers had pushed past police and entered the Capitol building and there was a face off with guns, but, you know, okay. https://t.co/TAT8CBsYuk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2021

I am crying tears of rage as I watch how these people, who stormed the capital, r being treated w such care. These individuals will be free to leave after their siege. They have more rights than anyone else & just proved it. What more can they possibly have the gaul to ask for? — Tatyana Ali (@TatyanaAli) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump will be remembered as the worst president in the history of the United States. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) January 6, 2021

I’m glad my Father isn’t alive to see this. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 6, 2021

Impeach him right now — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) January 6, 2021

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Clear the crowd. Re-convene the senate. Finish the certification, impeach him again and get his ass out tonight — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 6, 2021

Wonder why 🤔🤔🤔 Oh yeah, right. WE know why. https://t.co/K9KvTvAkZt — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 6, 2021

This is wild — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) January 6, 2021

Is this the beginning of the coup? — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 6, 2021

He incited this riot and now won’t allow the National Guard to quell it.



Realize what is happening in our nation right now. https://t.co/3LPUB1Ydvc — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 6, 2021

CNN is looking like the opening scene of the next purge movie. What the actual fuck am I witnessing here 💔 — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) January 6, 2021

Eric was selling loose cigarettes. Phillando reaching for his identification. Trayon was walking through a neighborhood with skittles. George allegedly had a counterfeit $20. Anarchy in the capitol and law enforcement spent the first hour with their hands in their pockets. Ok. — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump has been sitting in the middle of a forest, lighting matches, for four years. Let’s not be surprised that the whole thing is finally burning down. He got what he wanted. He should leave TODAY. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 6, 2021

People that don’t live in DC don’t have a full appreciation of how F-ing difficult it is to actually get anywhere near that building and the fact that these hooligans got inside is UNBELIEVABLE. — Gizelle Bryant (@GizelleBryant) January 6, 2021

today has been a difficult day for our country my heart is with everyone and im just hoping everyone can stay safe and out of any harm — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 6, 2021