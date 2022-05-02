Cardi B Makes Her Grand Return to the Met Gala, Shuts Down the Red Carpet in Stunning Look

It's been three years since Cardi B graced the Met Gala's red carpet, and she's marked her return with style. The "Up" rapper arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a stunning Versace look that sparkled with golden splendor.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Cardi's striking look takes the Gilded Age theme up several notches, and made her look, quite literally, like a gilded goddess.

Covered head-to-toe in shimmering gold, the elaborate ensemble featured golden embellishments across the entire gown, as well as interwoven lengths of gold chains that make up her necklace and adorned her arms.

This is Cardi's third Met Gala, with the 29-year-old's last appearance being in 2019, where she went all out on the year's Camp theme in a sprawling oxblood-colored ensemble by Thom Browne.

Cardi enlisted several men in suits to help hold up the extravagant piece, and, according to Vogue, the piece took over 2,000 hours and 35 people to make. The over-the-top outfit measured about "10 feet” around her, and was decorated with 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers. She accessorized the gown with 44 carat ruby nipples by Stefere Jewelry in collaboration with Thom Browne. The jewels were valued at $250,000.

Since her last appearance, Cardi has welcomed her second child with husband Offset. Last month, the rapper shared the first photos of their nearly 8-month son, whom they named Wave Set Cephus. Watch the video below for more on the couple's adorable son.

