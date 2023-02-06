Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo

While Takeoff's life and legacy was remembered onstage at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, things were definitely heated backstage, with Cardi B getting upset amid reports that Quavo prevented Offset from joining him during the In Memoriam segment.

According to TMZ, the two Migos rappers got into a physical altercation moments before Quavo was supposed to take the stage to perform "Without You" with Maverick City Music.

"He and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart," the outlet reports, explaining that "The GRAMMYs had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part." Sources for Offset, however, claim that Quavo started things.

Amid all of this, Cardi B was captured on iPhone footage obtained by ET that showed her yelling backstage. "Both of y'all wrong. This is not right," she's heard saying. "No b*****, shut the f**k up cuz you shouldn't have been talking."

However, it's not clear who she is yelling at or what exactly had set her off at that moment.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Later, while speaking to ET, Cardi B shared how happy she was to be able to present the award for Best Rap Album to Kendrick Lamar. That moment took place onstage just ahead of the In Memoriam segment, which included tributes to Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie before Quavo honored Takeoff.

"I was so nervous but I was so happy for him. Because he has such an amazing album," Cardi B told ET before she was asked about settling some stuff that had reportedly gone on just before Quavo went out to perform. "Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey," she quipped.

After Quavo's performance, ET asked him about the importance of being there Sunday night. "Very important. Long live Takeoff," he said.

ET has reached out to reps for Cardi B, Offset and Quavo for more information about what happened.

Offset seemingly addressed the TMZ report on Twitter on Monday, writing, "What tf look like fighting my brother yal n****s is crazy."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.