Cardi B Brings Son Wave to SZA Concert: See the Cute Backstage Moments

Cardi B took her son out for an exciting mother-son date over the weekend! The rapper took to Instagram to share some shots from her night out with her 1-year-old, Wave, during which the duo attended the Saturday show of SZA's SOS tour at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"Lit nights wit sza and Wavey," Cardi captioned the slide of photos featuring her and Wave. The mom of two sports an orange-and-red printed knit minidress, while Wave looks adorably dapper in a Canadian tuxedo, a blue-and-orange beanie and orange sneakers to match his mom.

The night was made even more special when the rapper joined SZA onstage to perform an extended duet of their 2018 collaboration, "I Do," as well as her hit single with GloRilla, "Tomorrow 2."

Cardi performed mere moments after indie queen Phoebe Bridgers joined SZA for the first live rendition of their collaboration, "Ghost in the Machine."

"U ARE SO DAMN FINE HELPPPP!! I CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR TAKING TIME TO SHOW LOVE !!! [You're] so amazing and gorgeous!!!" SZA wrote in response to Cardi's Instagram.

"Sza show was amazing!!!!" Cardi wrote of the show on Twitter. "I recommend....It was giving vanilla & lavender aroma vibes ..I loved it soooo much!"

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their baby boy in September 2021. The couple also share 4-year-old daughter Kulture.

Last week, Cardi shared a photo on Twitter, showing off the tattoo on her face, sporting her son's name inked in red and written in cursive, running along her jawline. Cardi captioned the post, "I love my face tatt."

The reveal post came just a few days after Cardi opened up about having to do community service, and how it's impacted her life in a positive way.

"Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind, they just need somebody to talk, and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever," the 30-year-old tweeted.

In September 2022, the “WAP” rapper took a plea deal in her 2018 strip club brawl case. The mother of two pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors. Cardi had initially been indicted on 12 charges, including two felonies. As part of the plea deal, the remaining 10 charges were dismissed and she was sentenced to 15 days of community service.