Cardi B Attempts Ballet, Stunt Car Racing and Basketball on Her New Show 'Cardi Tries'

Cardi B is trying it all!

The "Be Careful" rapper is tapping into her adventurous side with her new show, Cardi Tries. Cardi shared a teaser and the first episode with her Instagram followers on Thursday, which shows her attempting to do ballet.

"Have you done ballet before?" asks actress and choreographer Debbie Allen in a preview, to which Cardi replies, "I used to be a stripper."

"Ever wondered whether I’d be a good ballerina? Only one way to find out!" she captioned another clip, which also includes two young girls telling the camera, "She needs more technique."

Throughout the series, Cardi will also be joined by celebrities like Michelle Rodriguez, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and country music singer Mickey Guyton, among others, as she stunt car races, plays basketball, works at a farm, a restaurant, makes wigs and does more fun activities.

New Cardi Tries episodes will air on Thursdays through Feb. 4 on Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.