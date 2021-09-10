Cardi B and Offset Share Pics of Daughter Kulture's First Day of School

Cardi B and Offset are proud parents!

The couple couldn't help but share photos from their daughter, Kulture's, first day of school. In a sweet photo shared on his Instagram, the Migos rapper is with his 3-year-old as she gets ready to head off to school.

Kulture, wearing an olive green matching skirt and jacket with a white shirt, gives her dad a kiss on the cheek as she holds her princess rolling backpack. Offset holds an umbrella over their heads.

"KK first day," he captioned the snap on Thursday.

Cardi, on her end, reposted a sweet photo of Kulture's second day of school on her Instagram Story. Shared from Kulture's personal profile, managed by the "WAP" rapper, the pic shows Kulture rocking jeans, a white top and a jean jacket. She puts her hand on her hip and smiles for the camera while holding her lunch box.

Just this week, Cardi and Offset announced that they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, together.

Cardi shared the big news with an Instagram picture of her and her husband cradling their newborn in the hospital, while under a Louis Vuitton blanket. She shared that she gave birth on Sept. 4.

In a statement, the couple also shared, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Before welcoming their little one, Cardi shared a video of her and Offset getting emotional on her Instagram Story, talking about sending their daughter to school and visiting various locations.

"This is the hard part. I thought it was gonna be easier," Cardi said.

See the parents' reactions in the video below.