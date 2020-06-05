Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

Looks like Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are going their separate ways.

The two called it quits in early April after nearly two years of dating, multiple outlets report.

Rumors that Delevingne, 27, and Benson, 30, were a couple began swirling in August 2018, after the pair was spotted kissing in London. They finally confirmed the relationship in June 2019, while stepping out together for The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City.

Delevingne was the recipient of the Trevor Project Hero Award, and during her acceptance speech, she wasn't shy about expressing her love for the Pretty Little Liars star.

"I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," she mused. "She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought."

In a September 2019 interview with Elle UK, Delevingne also opened up about her low-key relationship with Benson, admitting she was in love. "I’m just better when I’m in love," she said at the time. "That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself."

"It just feels incredible when you’re not alone," she added. "When you’re facing the world with someone else."

Delevingne then addressed why she and Benson were hesitant to go public with their relationship.

"Because it's sacred. I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything," she explained. "But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different."

"We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud," she continued. "Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either. People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me."

