Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bible Verse After Jojo Siwa Calls Her the 'Rudest' Celebrity She's Met

Candace Cameron Bure took a page from the good book one day after Jojo Siwa called her out on TikTok. On Monday, the Full House alum posted a Bible verse on her Instagram Story -- but it's not known if this is in response to Siwa.

“Trust the Lord always. Isaiah 26:4,” Bure, 46, posted along with a photo of yellow flowers read, not addressing Siwa's shade whatsoever.

On Sunday in a TikTok post, the 19-year-old Internet sensation revealed that Bure was the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. “Pool day = exposed hahahha,” she captioned the video.

During a TikTok challenge, the So You Think You Can Dance judge -- wearing a light blue bikini -- holds her phone up to the camera, and when “Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met” flashes across the screen, she quickly flips her phone to reveal a picture of Bure. The blink-or-you-will-miss-it moment was captured by eagle-eyed fans who were able to screenshot the video and see the picture.

Also amid the challenge, Siwa revealed that her celebrity crush is Zendaya, and Miley Cyrus is the “nicest” celebrity she's met. Siwa didn’t end the game without throwing a little more shade in someone else’s direction.

When the prompt flashed “Celebrity that did me dirty,” the Dance Moms alum flipped her phone to reveal a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants -- seemingly shading Nickelodeon. In April, Siwa spoke out against the network when she revealed that they did not invite her to the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards.

Siwa is no stranger to shade, especially when it’s directed towards her. In June, the Dancing With the Stars alum spoke to ET about the Twitter trolls who didn’t feel she was qualified enough to take on her latest role as a judge of So You Think You Can Dance.

Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

"Listen, I'm the first one to hate on myself," she said. "Like, you cannot tell me anything that I haven't already told myself. However, when you are saying something about me that is blatantly not true, that drives me mad."

Siwa added, "And I don't like being that person that's like, 'I am good at this,' but if I had to put a list of things down of things I know the most about, dance would be number one on that list," she added. "So, when people are saying that I'm not knowledgeable enough to be a judge, I'm just like, 'Ya just don't know, ya just sound silly.'"