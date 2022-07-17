Camilla Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75: See New Pics and Well-Wishes From Royal Family

Camila Duchess of Cornwall marked her milestone birthday in a special way! On Sunday, the royal celebrated her 75th birthday with a set of new portraits. “Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today! 🎈 📷 @ChrisJacksonGetty,” the caption on the official Clarence House Instagram account read.

In the pictures, that were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Camilla smiles for the camera as she holds her dog and sits in her garden. In another photo, Prince Charles’ wife poses without her pup. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared sweet birthday wishes on their respective Instagram Stories.

“Very happy 75th birthday to the Duchess of Cornwall today,” the caption over the picture of Camilla smiling as she strolls through her garden read. Camilla also got warm wishes from Queen Elizabeth’s official Instagram account.

“🎂 Wishing The Duchess of Cornwall a very Happy 75th Birthday! 📷 @chrisjacksongetty,” the caption next to the official birthday portrait read.

Ahead of her birthday, Camilla celebrated the occasion with another series of portraits, which were taken by her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Earlier this month, Country Life magazine released a series of intimate pictures of the duchess taken at her home in Raymill, in honor of her birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary.

“In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s upcoming 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary, Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMagazine, to be published on Wednesday 13th July. 📸 Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill.️ Behind-the-scenes picture by Shona Williams.”

The set included the magazine’s cover image which shows Camilla sitting in her garden, and a BTS shot of Kate capturing the photo.

Last week, Camilla opened up about the Duchess of Cambridge’s photography skills. “She did very good pictures, she does it very sort of naturally,” Camilla said in a clip from the ITV documentary celebrating her birthday.

“We had a lot of fun. It was very relaxed, and of course, very kind of the Duchess of Cambridge. She came with her camera, she’s an extremely good photographer and it was all very casual, it wasn’t much hair and makeup. It was just done in the garden with a lot of laughs and it was a lovely way of doing it.”