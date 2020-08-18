Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' to Resume Production in the U.K.

Another film is getting ready to shoot again amid the coronavirus pandemic. ET can confirm that Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is preparing to safely resume production in the U.K., where robust safety precautions -- such as widespread and extensive testing (before production and during), safety training, social distancing, contact tracing, thorough daily disinfections and adherence to jurisdiction mandates and local guidance -- are to take place.

Production initially started on the film in mid-February, but halted a month later, in mid-March, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The project is the feature film acting debut for Cabello, and second directorial effort for filmmaker Kay Cannon, after her celebrated debut project Blockers. The movie is written by James Corden, who also stars alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

ET previously learned that, in addition to her starring role, Cabello will be integrally involved in the creation of the music for the film, which will be produced by Corden and producing partner Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell 73 company.

"[I'm] super involved. I'm writing songs for it, and it's a really collaborative effort to putting the movie together," Cabello told ET of Cinderella last December. "I'm so excited! Kay Cannon is the director. She's absolutely incredible and so talented and I think the whole team is such a joy."

"I'm excited for the opportunity," she added. "It's really amazing."

Cinderella was originally slated for release on Feb. 5, 2021.