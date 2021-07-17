Camila Cabello Shares Powerful Message About Embracing Her 'Curves, Cellulite, Stretch Marks and Fat'

Camila Cabello is done with being at war with her body.

The 24-year-old singer took to TikTok to share a powerful message about embracing her imperfections. While sitting in her car after a run, Cabello expressed how grateful she is for her body.

"I was just running in the park, minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn't tucking it in," she begins as she pans down to her stomach. "Because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time. And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself, being at war with your body is so last season."

"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby," she continues before signing off by singing Aretha Franklin's "Something He Can Feel."

Last year, Cabello's boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, revealed in an interview with British GQ how her body positivity changed his life.

"Some days I would have three hours of sleep, [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out," he recalled, before admitting that he often thought, "If you don’t work out, you’re going to lose fans."

He added that his mindset changed after he started meditating, journaling and taking notes on how Cabello handled body pressure herself, saying, "[She's] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s. It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life."

Earlier this year, Cabello and Mendes celebrated two years together.

"Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️," the "Havana" singer captioned a series of photos of her and Mendes. "Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️."

Meanwhile on Friday, Cabello also announced a new single, "Don't Go Yet." Sharing the cover art, she revealed that it will be released on July 23.

Fans can also see the former Fifth Harmony singer in Amazon Prime's Cinderella. Writer-director Kay Cannon's take on the classic fairy tale comes with a "modern unique twist" and a "fresh, empowering perspective," per the streaming service.

Check out the first trailer in the video below. Cinderella premieres Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime.