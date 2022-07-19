Camila Cabello Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis With a TikTok Video

Camila Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19. The 25-year-old singer took to TikTok on Monday to share the news with her fans.

In the video, Cabello lies and dances in bed as she shows off her cough drops, cold medicine and Netflix on the TV, all while lip-syncing Pitbull's "Watagatapitusberry (Remix)."

"I got the rona," she captioned the clip.

She later shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing alongside it, "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f**kin noise," according to People.

Cabello's COVID diagnosis comes amid a busy time for the singer. In April, she released her latest album, Familia. The next month, she gave a vibrant, carnival-themed performance ahead of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final.

Cabello was carried out onto the field and sang her heart out before performing some of her best hits, including "Señorita," "Bam Bam," "Havana" and "Don't Go Yet."

Then, in June, Cabello was spotted out and about with Austin Kevitch, the co-founder and CEO of a dating app, seven months after her split from Shawn Mendes. Cabello and Kevitch met through mutual friends, a source previously told ET.