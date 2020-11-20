Cameron Diaz Shares Her Infant Daughter's Unique Eating Habits

Cameron Diaz has been spending a lot of her time cooking meals for herself, husband Benji Madden and their 11-month old daughter, Raddix, during quarantine.

The actress and businesswoman opened up about her little girl's unique eating habits in a preview for her Monday appearance on The Rachael Ray Show.

"The first four months [of quarantine] I cooked every single meal," Diaz told Rachael Ray. "For the most part I am cooking all our meals…you know I love to cook, it’s my love language. I love to cook for my husband, I love to cook for my child now; being able to make the food for her has been incredible."

She then touched on how she's making sure her daughter does not end up a picky eater.

"She never had a puree. She never got anything pureed, she has been just eating…I'll put garlic. She’s had garlic from day one," Diaz continued. "She eats bone marrow, and liver and she loves it. I put herbs in everything, thyme and dill, sage, everything. She just loves all of it."

Diaz and Madden welcomed their first child together on December 30, 2019. While the pair tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, Diaz has slowly started to share more insight into motherhood and married life during quarantine.

"The best part of it for having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home," she said during a Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance earlier this year. "He works from home. So he gets to be with her as much as I do -- well, not as much because he's working all day long -- but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where as if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn't have been able to do that. So we're just having a lot of gratitude for that."

In another interview, she also touched on how Madden is an "amazing father." Watch the video below to hear more of what she said.