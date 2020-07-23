Cameron Diaz Says Motherhood Has 'Been Heaven' With Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz is loving being a new mom. The actress recently joined Jimmy Fallon via video chat and revealed how staying home with her baby girl has "been heaven."

Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child together, Raddix, on December 30, 2019, and the 47-year-old star explained that it seems like her daughter has changed dramatically in just a few months.

"Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday," Diaz said with a laugh. "Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby."

As Diaz has been quarantining with her husband and their little girl, she says she's enjoyed being there for every change and every new, unique milestone.

"It's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it, and to help let her be her," Diaz said.

"It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I," she added. "We're just so happy."

As for keeping their little girl entertained, Diaz said that she and her husband have been playing her the classics.

"We have 'Baby Shark' on rotation," she shared. "We have 'Elmo's Song.' We have Sesame Street. It's crazy. We're jamming out over here, and she loves it!"

In fact, Diaz told Fallon that her daughter has developed a love for music and rhythm of all kinds, and she's excited to see a passion for it growing in her.

"When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Afro-Cuban music, and she is in her car seat and her little legs are kicking," Diaz said, "I'm like, 'Yeah, that's my girl!'"

Since welcoming Raddix, Madden has written and performed several original songs for their daughter, which were inspired by her as well.

"She just loves it. She just looks at her daddy and loves him so much and it just makes my heart wanna explode," Diaz shared.

Check out the video below to hear more about Diaz's life as a mom.