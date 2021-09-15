Cameron Diaz Gives Dating Advice -- and Drew Barrymore Approves

Cameron Diaz is all for a new style of dating that's empowering to women. The 49-year-old actress is on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to chat with her best friend and Charlie's Angels co-star, Drew Barrymore, about "hardballing."

Diaz explains that hardballing is when one treats their dating life like they're the CEO of a Fortune 500 Company, and they make hard decisions fast.

"So, anybody that doesn't meet your criteria has got to go," she notes.

While Barrymore's pal, Ross Mathews, agrees with this style of dating to an extent, he also says that some people get serious too fast.

"I have a girlfriend who kept saying, 'These guys keep leaving me, they keep leaving me,'" he shares. "I go, 'Well, what are the first dates like?' She said, 'Well, I ask them if they want kids.' Girl, what are you doing on date one? You don't ask if you want kids, you ask if you like pizza or the color blue."

But 49-year-old Diaz, who's married to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, disagrees.

"She shouldn't be looking at it that they are leaving her," she muses. "She should be going, 'You know what? You don't add up to me, you're not at my place, but that's OK, that's OK.' Then you at least know that we are not in the same place and I think that's what dating is all about."

Mathews, who got engaged to Wellington Garcia in February, feels it's important to know what you want when dating.

"If you see it, hold onto it, and if you find something that's not for you, don't be afraid to move on," he says. "Don't be afraid to leap onto the unknown because you'll find what you need eventually."

Diaz adds, "And mostly if the other person is not holding onto you, let go of them."

Barrymore, the only single person in the conversation, remains mostly silent, but did note of Diaz's comment, "That might be my favorite piece of advice that came out of this."

This isn't the first time Diaz -- who's famously dated Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguez -- has spoken out about the importance of finding a partner who wants the same things.

"You have to find someone in the same place as you are," she told Cosmopolitan in December 2014. "Timing is everything. If you get into a relationship where you want something the guy doesn't want, it's never gonna work. You're never going to get him to be in that place. No matter how old you are, finding the guy who's in the same place as you are and wants to show up is the only way a relationship works, period."

"Here's the thing: You make the same mistake over and over again until you learn your lesson," she added of her exes. "We girls sometimes do the thing where we pick the same person over and over again -- they look and seem different, but deep down, they're the same. And that's on us."

When ET spoke to 46-year-old Barrymore in May, she said she still "totally" believes in love at first sight and shared the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her.

"I don't know what it is, but I do believe that we are drawn to certain people," she explained. "I do think it's hard in the dating app world -- because I tend to kind of be more personality first and looks second -- but there's no doubt that we are weak in the knees upon pupils landing on another person."

"There is no doubt in my mind that we can all fall prey to some serious chemistry upon first sight," Barrymore added. "We are chemically attracted to certain people and it's so cool."