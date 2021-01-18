Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She's Closest to Daughter Kylie

Caitlyn Jenner is spilling all. The 71-year-old reality star opened up about family, her transition and feeling shunned by the trans community in a new interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

Caitlyn -- who has had a fluctuating relationship with her oldest kids, including the Kardashians -- said she's still close with daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23 -- but probably closest to Kylie.

"Kendall and I have a lot in common. She's very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well, but... Kendall's off kind of doing her thing," she explained. "Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house."

"Once every two weeks I go over there and she always has these great meals prepared," Caitlyn continued. "[It's just] Sophia [Hutchins], Kylie, and myself, and just three of us, nobody around... [we] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer."

The Olympian said Kendall's always been "a little more secretive." "We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out," she shared. "Kylie's more of an open book."

Caitlyn also praised her daughters for their work ethic, with Kendall dominating the modeling world and Kylie using money in her trust from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to build Kylie Cosmetics. The sisters seem to have inherited that drive from Kris, as Caitlyn admitted she's "never been much career motivated." Kris, whom she was married to from 1991 to 2015, helped propel the family's empire.

"For me, she was very different. She was very classy, had a great sense of style. She was very smart," Caitlyn said of what attracted her to Kris. "I always liked strong women and she was very strong. I have always put kind of women up on a pedestal and I’d love strong women, independent women."

Though she's gone through ups and downs with her family, for the most part, they were supportive of Caitlyn when she came out. The I Am Cait star said she can't say the same of the trans community.

When host Michael Bosstick brought up the difference in how people reacted to Elliot Page recently coming out, Caitlyn replied, "I gotta be very careful with that. The trans community is probably more critical than the general public."

"I have a job. I've been successful. I have white privilege, celebrity privilege. I've had every privilege there is in the world," she noted. "And for that, you can't be a spokesperson for the community."

Caitlyn said she first thought she could "make a difference" by coming out, but also mentioned her political beliefs as a barrier to being truly accepted by some in the community. "I've always been conservative, more on the Republican side than anything," she noted.

She recalled her past charity work for LGBTQ+ organizations, and alleged some organizations would ask her not to attend events she helped fund because "I'm too controversial."

"I've had members of the community just tear into me," Caitlyn claimed.

Still, Caitlyn feels she has made some impact. "I feel like my greatest contribution that I can make is just being out there without trying to change the world," she shared. "Just be out there."