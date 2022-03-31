Caitlyn Jenner Joins Fox News as a Contributor

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News Media as a contributor, the network announced on Thursday.

Suzanne Scott, the news network's CEO, said via a news release that the former Olympic great and one-time California gubernatorial candidate will offer commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel programming and its various media platforms.

"Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," Scott said in the statement. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

Jenner said she was "humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people." Jenner is set to make her first appearance in her new role at the 9 p.m. ET hour on Thursday.

Jenner transitioned from Bruce Jenner in 2015 and publicly came out as transgender in an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer. She documented her journey as a trans woman on her reality TV show, I Am Cait.

During a recent interview with ET while talking about daughter Kylie Jenner changing her son's name, Jenner said that when it came to her own name, after changing her name from Bruce, she "struggled with it for years."

"When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name,'" Jenner explained. "That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good."

Last year, Jenner was among a long list of GOP candidates to run for California governor, but she garnered only one percent of the vote in the second recall election in the state's history.

Jenner earned renewed fame after appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it debuted on E! in 2007 until its end last year. Earlier this month, the 72-year-old said she had no hard feelings about not being included in the Kardashian-Jenner family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

She retweeted a Variety story, writing, "I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."