Caitlyn Jenner Calls Kanye West the 'Most Kind, Loving Human Being'

Caitlyn Jenner has nothing but positive things to say about Kanye West amid the rapper's recent headline-making tweets and appearances, which sparked concern over his mental health.

Jenner appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, and was asked about 43-year-old West. The 70-year-old former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she had not spoken to him recently amid his bid for the presidency.

"Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else," Jenner said. "So, I just wish him the best."

She also shared that her previous comments to paparazzi about texting West to be his vice president weren't serious.

"I made that as a joke about being his VP when he announced that," she said. "But I hope for the best for him. He's a really good guy."

Jenner said that personally, West has treated her with nothing but kindness.

"The only thing I can talk about is really how he treated me through everything and he has been the most kind, loving human being and so good to me throughout the years and especially going through everything I've been going through in the last five years," she said. "He's been such a good friend."

"He has been extremely supportive," she added. "Kanye's got a really great heart … he's a good person."

Jenner and West have stayed friendly despite her falling out with the Kardashian family. In 2018, West shared a text exchange they had over his fashion line, Yeezy. Back in 2015, West said he was proud of her after she decided to introduce herself to the world as Caitlyn.

"The first thing I thought about was a Black radio show host maybe possibly making jokes because the Black culture is generally homophobic," he told fashion website SHOWstudio at the time. "Then it was like, 'F**k what people say. F**k what people think.'"

"I feel proud to be in a family that has so many people breaking ground for generations to come," he continued.

While Jenner hasn't recently spoken to West, the rapper's wife, 39-year-old Kim Kardashian West, returned to Los Angeles last week after visiting him in Wyoming. West has been at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, working on his latest album as well as receiving visits from his team and close friends like Dave Chappelle and Justin Bieber.

"The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy," a source told ET of the meeting. "Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better. Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs."

Prior to her visit, a source told ET that the couple was considering splitting after six years of marriage and four kids together.

"Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source said. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

Watch the video below for more: